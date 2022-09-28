List: Most read stories from Sept. 25-28

Despite Hurricane Ian making landfall and political campaigns heating up, local news continues to keep the focus of North Atlanta readers. Here are the most-read stories from Appen Media this week:

1. Dunwoody going to trial over dogs barking at Camp Run-A-Mutt

In response to noise complaints, Dunwoody and Camp Run-A-Mutt tried to compromise by shifting the doggy daycare's hours. Now the local business is going to court, saying if the city won't work with them, they’re going to enforce their rights.

2. Fulton County takes LOST negotiations out of public eye

At a negotiation session on Friday, Fulton County brass sequestered themselves from the public and refused to meet with about a dozen mayors unless media was removed and cameras were turned off. Alex Popp has the story.

3. Fulton County high schoolers enroll at Auburn University

More than five dozen Fulton County students are finishing out their high school career while taking college courses through Auburn University this semester – all without having to pay out-of-state tuition. Appen Media broke the news and now Chadian Cruz has the update.

4. Alpharetta, Milton settle with former solicitor

The cities of Alpharetta and Milton have agreed to pay their former solicitor, Fran Shoenthal McQueen, $100,000 to settle all claims she was not selected to continue in her position because of her age and race. McQueen signed the settlement agreement one day after the City of Alpharetta released a report on the ethics investigation of retired city judge Barry Zimmerman, who stepped down from the bench earlier this year amid accusations of “improper involvement” in several local cases.

5. Improvements coming for East Roswell Park

A series of park and facility approvements are coming to East Roswell Park after the Roswell City Council unanimously approved a five-year park master plan on Sept. 26.

6. Dunwoody enacts 6-month moratorium on cannabis businesses

In one of the shortest recorded meetings, the Dunwoody City Council enacted a six-month moratorium on cannabis businesses in the city.

7. English school in Roswell builds community for immigrants

Joel Floyd started English for a Lifetime in 2012 with $500 and two students. The school's second location just opened in Roswell, and Floyd's goal remains the same — address the language barrier that exists between immigrant adults and families.

8. Milton Historical Society shares agrarian history amid ‘moos’ at Shindig

The Milton Historical Society shared its love for history at its second annual Shindig Sept. 17 on Wildberry Creek Farm, one of the few remaining cattle operations in Milton. Amber Perry was there to cover it all.