Introducing Welcome to Roswell, a newsletter guide for new residents

ROSWELL, Ga. — Appen Media, publishers of the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, announced July 11 the launch of a free newsletter aimed at introducing newcomers to the City of Roswell.
The "Welcome to Roswell” series comprises seven informative and engaging emails that will be delivered over time to provide new residents valuable insights into the city's happenings.
The free email series is designed to help individuals and families who are in the process of relocating to Roswell, offering them an insider look at their new surroundings. The emails cover a range of topics, including expert tips for a smooth moving experience, an exploration of the area's rich historical background and recommendations for fun outdoor activities such as hiking trails and athletic leagues. Subscribers will also receive insights into Roswell's culinary scene, with personalized restaurant recommendations to help them navigate local dining options.
“We are delighted to introduce this project welcoming new folks to the neighborhood,” Director of Content and Development Carl Appen said. “We want them to feel a sense of belonging and discover all the things that make Roswell such a special place to call home.”
To sign up for the "Welcome to Roswell" newsletter series, interested individuals can go to appenmedia.com/welcometoroswell. Subscribers will receive regular updates delivered straight to their inbox, ensuring they stay well-informed and connected to their new community.
