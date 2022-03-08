 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to Submit a Letter to the Editor

  • Updated

Appen Media, along with its Herald and Crier newspapers, welcome residents' opinions on local issues. 

Here are a few guidelines on penning a letter: 

  • We will not dedicate space to letters related to state and national issues - unless they directly tie to north metro Atlanta. 
  • Letters should be no more than 350 words.
  • Letters need to be courteous and respectful of all audiences. 
  • We typically do not publish letters in response to other letters.
  • We do not publish anonymous letters.
  • While anyone can submit a letter, we give preference to local readers. 

There are a number of ways you can submit a Letter to the Editor. The best one is to fill out this form. You can also send an email to letters@appenmedia.com or mail a letter to 319 N. Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009. Note that we reserve the right to publish any materials we receive.

Reach Carl Appen at 770-847-7097. Follow him on Twitter @carlappen.

Tags

Carl is the Director of Content & Development for Appen Media. He is a graduate of Alpharetta Elementary, Fulton Science Academy, Milton High School and the University of Oklahoma.