How to Submit a Letter to the Editor

Appen Media, along with its Herald and Crier newspapers, welcome residents' opinions on local issues.
Here are a few guidelines on penning a letter:
- We will not dedicate space to letters related to state and national issues - unless they directly tie to north metro Atlanta.
- Letters should be no more than 350 words.
- Letters need to be courteous and respectful of all audiences.
- We typically do not publish letters in response to other letters.
- We do not publish anonymous letters.
- While anyone can submit a letter, we give preference to local readers.
There are a number of ways you can submit a Letter to the Editor. The best one is to fill out this form. You can also send an email to letters@appenmedia.com or mail a letter to 319 N. Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009. Note that we reserve the right to publish any materials we receive.