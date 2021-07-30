Chamian Cruz joins Appen Media to cover government, courts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group announced July 26 the appointment of Chamian Cruz as reporter. Cruz will work with the news team to cover local government in north Atlanta. She will report to Carl Appen, director of content and development, and will be based in Alpharetta.

“We’re thrilled to have Chamian join us,” Carl Appen said. “She is an experienced journalist who can smell a great story and has the chops to see it through. Her background covering crime and courts will be a big add for our accountability reporting. She also understands the importance of keeping the community’s voice in the news. It’s just really exciting to have her on the team.”

Cruz’s appointment continues the company’s plan to invest in rebuilding a robust local newsroom.

“A journalist’s duty is to use facts and first-hand experiences to tell stories of communities and the people in them,” Cruz said. “As a bilingual journalist, I am passionate about bridging gaps and going the extra mile to answer broader questions of the community. I believe there is power in being informed. I am excited to join a team that cares about getting the facts straight as much as telling engaging stories.”

Cruz previously worked in north Georgia, where she covered public safety, education and local government. Originally from Gwinnett County, she graduated from Appalachian State University with a bachelor of science in journalism in 2018.