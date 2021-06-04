Carl Appen appointed Director of Content, Development

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Appen Media Group announced May 20 the appointment of Carl Appen as Director of Content and Development. In this newly created role, Carl will work with editorial, production and commercial teams to deliver premium experiences across all media for audiences and advertising partners. Carl will report to Hans Appen, publisher, and will be based in Alpharetta.

“Carl brings a critical skillset to Appen Media Group that prepares us well for many years to come,” Hans Appen said. “Every news media company in the country, especially small local ones like ours, is looking for ways to remain an important part of the fabric of its community and stay financially viable. Carl understands that and knows what it will take to be successful.”

Carl’s appointment accelerates the company’s growth plan, pursuing engagement, product and partnership goals through an increased content investment of 150% over the next two years.

“I believe in the great power of local news,” Carl said. “Producing quality journalism takes a considerable investment, and I’m excited to work for a local media company willing to buy in.”

Carl makes the lateral move from his position in business development. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and resident of Alpharetta.