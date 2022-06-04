 Skip to main content
Appen wins 18 press awards, including Investigative Reporting

Appen Media, publishers of five weekly newspapers including the Dunwoody Crier and the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, won 18 awards, including 1st place for investigative journalism, in the Georgia Press Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

Recipients included four members of the newsroom, senior designer David Brown, and two columnists. Investigative Reporting, a category that must be awarded to an organization instead of an individual, was awarded to Staff for reporter Chamian Cruz’s coverage of the Oxbo Road realignment project.

Here‘s the list of honorees: 

1st Place - Health Care Advertising - David Brown

1st Place - News Photograph - Chamian Cruz

1st Place - Serious Column - Valerie Biggerstaff

1st Place - Investigative Reporting - Staff

1st Place - Food Advertising - David Brown

1st Place - Signature Page - David Brown

2nd Place - News Photograph - Carl Appen

2nd Place - Feature Writing - Sydney Dangremond

2nd Place - Food Advertising - David Brown 

2nd Place - Service Advertising - Ingram Funeral Home

2nd Place - Special Issues/Special Sections - Staff

2nd Place - Business Writing - Staff

3rd Place - Business Writing - Pat Fox

3rd Place - Page One - Staff

3rd Place - Local News Coverage - Staff

3rd Place - Spot News Photograph - Sydney Dangremeond

3rd Place - Breaking News Writing - Sydney Dangremond 

3rd Place - Lifestyle Feature Column - Steve Hudson 

Reach Carl Appen at 770-847-7097. Follow him on Twitter @carlappen.

Carl is the Director of Content & Development for Appen Media. He is a graduate of Alpharetta Elementary, Fulton Science Academy, Milton High School and the University of Oklahoma.