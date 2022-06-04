Appen wins 18 press awards, including Investigative Reporting

Appen Media, publishers of five weekly newspapers including the Dunwoody Crier and the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, won 18 awards, including 1st place for investigative journalism, in the Georgia Press Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.
Recipients included four members of the newsroom, senior designer David Brown, and two columnists. Investigative Reporting, a category that must be awarded to an organization instead of an individual, was awarded to Staff for reporter Chamian Cruz’s coverage of the Oxbo Road realignment project.
Here‘s the list of honorees:
1st Place - Health Care Advertising - David Brown
1st Place - News Photograph - Chamian Cruz
1st Place - Serious Column - Valerie Biggerstaff
1st Place - Investigative Reporting - Staff
1st Place - Food Advertising - David Brown
1st Place - Signature Page - David Brown
2nd Place - News Photograph - Carl Appen
2nd Place - Feature Writing - Sydney Dangremond
2nd Place - Food Advertising - David Brown
2nd Place - Service Advertising - Ingram Funeral Home
2nd Place - Special Issues/Special Sections - Staff
2nd Place - Business Writing - Staff
3rd Place - Business Writing - Pat Fox
3rd Place - Page One - Staff
3rd Place - Local News Coverage - Staff
3rd Place - Spot News Photograph - Sydney Dangremeond
3rd Place - Breaking News Writing - Sydney Dangremond
3rd Place - Lifestyle Feature Column - Steve Hudson