Appen wins 18 press awards, including Best Investigative Reporting

Appen Media, parent company for weekly newspapers like the Dunwoody Crier and Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, won 18 awards, including first place for investigative journalism, in the Georgia Press Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

Recipients include four members of the newsroom, senior designer David Brown and columnists Valerie Biggerstaff and Steve Hudson. Best Investigative Reporting, an award that must be given to an organization instead of an individual, was awarded to Staff for reporter Chamian Cruz’s coverage of the Oxbo Road realignment project.

The company also won General Excellence for its division, which includes statewide newspapers with a circulation greater than 15,000.

Here’s the full list of honors:

1st Place - Health Care Advertising - David Brown

1st Place - News Photograph - Chamian Cruz

1st Place - Serious Column - Valerie Biggerstaff

1st Place - Investigative Reporting - Staff

1st Place - Food Advertising - David Brown

1st Place - Signature Page - David Brown

2nd Place - News Photograph - Carl Appen

2nd Place - Feature Writing - Sydney Dangremond

2nd Place - Food Advertising - David Brown

2nd Place - Service Advertising - Ingram Funeral Home

2nd Place - Special Issues/Special Sections - Staff

2nd Place - Business Writing - Staff

3rd Place - Business Writing - Pat Fox

3rd Place - Page One - Staff

3rd Place - Local News Coverage - Staff

3rd Place - Spot News Photograph - Sydney Dangremeond

3rd Place - Breaking News Writing - Sydney Dangremond

3rd Place - Lifestyle Feature Column - Steve Hudson