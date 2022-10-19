Announcement: Appen Media launches new publication in Sandy Springs

ALPHARETTA, GA — Appen Media Group (AMG) is adding a new publication to its portfolio of weekly community newspapers.

On Oct. 6, it began publishing the Sandy Springs Crier, a community newspaper delivered to 12,000 homes in the city of Sandy Springs. Its readers can expect extensive coverage of local government, education, business and public safety news unique and targeted to the residents of Sandy Springs.

The launch of Sandy Springs Crier is made possible in part by the Appen Press Club, a division of AMG focused on sustainable journalism in Georgia. Members of the Press Club contribute monthly or annually to the effort which provides funding to expand and strengthen journalism in Georgia. More information on the Appen Press Club can be found at appenmedia.com/join.

Hans Appen is the publication’s publisher and will oversee the launch.

“Community journalism has always been what we do best,” Hans Appen said. “We believe in the power of local journalism and the influence it can and should have on the communities it serves. AMG has a 45-year history of delivering award winning news and marketing campaigns for local businesses. We connect and inform our readers with the issues most important to their quality of life. That is what Sandy Springs can expect from us on a weekly basis.”

Opinion: Hello Sandy Springs! "It is our distinct honor and privilege to introduce you to the first edition of the Sandy Springs Crier, Appen Media’s newest publication in our family of community newspapers."

AMG, headquartered in downtown Alpharetta, is the publisher for the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, Johns Creek Herald, Forsyth Herald, Milton Herald and Dunwoody Crier. With the addition of the Sandy Springs Crier, AMG publications will be delivered to 105,000 households in the north Metro Atlanta market each week.

Carl Appen is the publication’s Director of Content and Development and will oversee all news efforts.

“As a newsroom, our focus is local, local, local,” Carl Appen said. “Almost every aspect of your life is effected by decisions made at a local level, and our job is to give readers insight in those decisions, who is making them, and what the alternatives are.”

All news will be available online, for free, at appenmedia.com/sandy_springs and an e-newsletter will also be delivered weekly to subscribers.

It’s social media pages include twitter.com/Appen_SSC, instagram.com/appenmedia and facebook.com/sandyspringscrier.

To contact Hans Appen with general or advertising inquiries, email hans@appenmedia.com or call 770-442-3278.

To contact Carl Appen with news tips or story ideas, email carl@appenmedia.com or call (770) 442-3278.