Alex Popp to lead Appen Media's Perimeter coverage

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group announced Jan. 12 that North Georgia journalist Alexander Popp has been selected to spearhead coverage of the Perimeter area for the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs Crier newspapers.
He will report to Carl Appen, director of Content and Development, and will be based in Alpharetta
"Alex is our most experienced reporter and has proven himself as a great representative of the newsroom. It just makes sense for him to be our vanguard into a brand-new coverage area," Appen said.
For the last six months, Popp has reported on local government and public safety in Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta. Recently Popp and his wife Ellen moved to Sandy Springs.
Originally from the Alpharetta area, Popp graduated from the University of North Georgia in 2016 and subsequently spent a 6-month sabbatical Thru-Hiking the Appalachian Trail before starting work as a Forsyth County crime reporter in 2017.
To contact Popp with news tips or story ideas, email alex@appenmedia.com or call (770) 847-7404.
The mantle of Appen Media’s Forsyth County and Alpharetta reporter will be taken up by recent UGA Grad Shelby Israel.