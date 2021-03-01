Acknowledgements

We set out in February 2020 with the goal of bringing together northfulton.com, thecrier.net and northsidewoman.com. On March 1, 2021, we launched appenmedia.com.
It is chiefly an iteration of the northfulton.com site developed under the guidance of A.J. McNaughton in 2018, with a nod to the legacy of thecrier.net.
The homepage and section fronts were inspired by the 2020 re-launch of postandcourier.com, led by J. Emory Parker.
Navigation for the site draws from stltoday.com and other properties from Lee Enterprises.
Design elements including the site’s fonts and background colors were produced by Christian Loria and Lucid Canvas, LLC. The Appen Media logos were designed by David Brown.
Kristen Kornbluth provided audience and newsroom strategy.
None of the process would have been possible without Laurie Verkruysse, Project Manager for TownNews.
Additional thanks to:
- Jason Bade, Pico
- William Cline, TownNews