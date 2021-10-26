Kurt Wilson

From the Army, to chicken processing, to owning a business, I have realized the American Dream all while raising four beautiful daughters in Roswell. As Roswell’s next Mayor, we will ensure future generations will have a safe, beautiful city to raise their families in the No. 1 family community in America.
Q: Economic growth, traffic and transparency are highly discussed topics in the City of Roswell. What is one issue in the city that has not received as much attention that you would focus on addressing?
A: Roswell was a bellwether to our neighboring cities as the crown jewel of North Fulton. The reality of today paints a very different picture, a picture of stagnation and an eroded quality of life. Restoring a superior quality of life for all Roswell citizens requires Leadership. Leadership in Roswell is what is missing from discussions around our kitchen tables. Without Leadership, there is no defined vision for the city of Roswell. The city is suffering from unintentional growth that is unplanned and uncontrolled resulting in haphazard development. No one wins in that scenario. With the right Leadership, the other highly discussed topics fall into their appropriate place. Leadership is what we are voting on this election. I am that leader who can turn Roswell into the No. 1 family community in America, through strong political will, intentionality, and the ability to execute plans, not just develop them.
Q: How will you apply what you learned from the Oxbo Road realignment project investigation to the handling of future projects such as the $50 million gateway project?
A: First of all, the buck stops with the Mayor. The Mayor is there to ask the hard questions, take responsibility for failures and give credit to staff for successes. It is unconscionable for the Mayor to blame staff for the years-long failings of Oxbo. A leader does not do that. A leader takes the arrows on behalf of the Council and staff.
My administration will establish a citizen-led transportation commission. Any project Roswell DOT takes on will have to go through the commission. The commission will have two rules: 1.) Do no harm 2.) Does the project adversely impact the quality of life of the citizens of Roswell? If a project does not pass those simple rules, the project will not get done. At this juncture, the gateway project does not pass.
Q: The Roswell City Council approved a pay raise for police officers in 2018. Then, in March of this year, the Roswell Police Department’s pay ranges and pay were increased again to be market competitive. Do you believe that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility and do you think the City Council should play a larger role in holding the Roswell Police Department accountable?
A: Roswell City Council certainly serves as oversight for all city functions, including RPD’s actions and reporting. Public Safety must be a priority for Roswell to become the No. 1 family community in America. We will incentivize our officers to live in Roswell. We will equip our officers appropriately. We will reopen the city jail. And finally, we will eliminate gang activity and human trafficking within our city limits.
