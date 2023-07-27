Young professionals give perspective on goals of Johns Creek development

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Nine young professionals and college students shared their perspectives on city planning and future needs to Johns Creek officials at a NEXT Gen Forum July 10 at City Hall.
The group expressed their observations about the city’s strengths and weaknesses from the perspective of a new generation preparing to engage with the community.
Community Development Director Ben Song led a presentation on demographics and key developments in Johns Creek that include:
- Medley Johns Creek — a 43-acre, mixed-use development to include retail, restaurants and entertainment concepts, residential units and office space
- Boston Scientific — a leading manufacturer of medical devices
- Cauley Creek Park — the city’s largest park at 203 acres, which includes a 5K rubberized trail, more than 10 lighted sports sites, two synthetic and two turf lighted athletic fields as well as a pedestrian bridge and river overlooks
- Creekside Park — 20-plus acres of parkland anchored by the pond behind Johns Creek City Hall, which will have a constructed wetland, amphitheater, terraced seating, a small playground and a 15-foot-wide trail leading up to East Johns Crossing
Addressing the young guests, Song said that he hopes sharing information about some of the city’s major projects would give future leaders a chance to add their own perspectives for how Johns Creek develops.
“It’ll be a great way for us to get that information out, but at the same time to get your input, because I do believe it's a valuable, valuable asset that we need to take into consideration — from what we typically hear on a day-to-day basis,” Song said.
The guests were asked a series of questions centered around the city's assets, challenges, cultural resources, housing and defining characteristics.
Cultural diversity, they said, was one of Johns Creek’s assets. But guests also said the city lacked diversity in both business, housing and transportation options.
Most of Johns Creek is residential, Song said, primarily consisting of “single-family residential.”
“If we're trying to make it a place where people will want to come back to for a younger demographic, then that's inherently going to offend some people's sensibilities,” said Varun Vishwanath, a civil engineering student at Georgia Tech.
Vishwanath called the city’s zoning code “very prescriptive,” suggesting its standard of density is narrow.
“If it's going to be an area of density, then it should be actually dense,” Vishwanath said.
Gabi Rolader, a rising junior at Virginia Tech and a Johns Creek Communication Department intern, said there has been a lot of business turnover around the corner of State Bridge Road and Medlock Bridge Road. The city is now working on a revitalization plan for that area, using community input.
“All these places get closed down and then replaced with other ones, so you kind of lose your connection to that area,” Rolader said.
Rolader and Alex Arabis, a rising junior at the University of South Carolina, helped organize the NEXT Gen Forum. Song said he hopes the forum will become at least an annual gathering.
Another college student commented on frequent visits to Avalon in the summer but has a difficult time finding parking.
“If there’s another thing like it, like Medley, then I’ll probably go there,” she said.