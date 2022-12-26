Wilson Creek Girl Scouts launch food drive

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — "Make the world a better place” is part of the Girl Scout pledge, and it’s something the more than 50 Girl Scouts at Wilson Creek Elementary School take seriously.
As the girls looked for a meaningful community project, they learned about the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry, which serves more than 125 households in need each day.
One fifth grader received permission from the principal to launch a school-wide Thanksgiving food drive. With homemade flyers and videos for morning announcements, the girls appealed to the school's families for support.
They had no idea the response they'd get.
By delivery day, the Girl Scouts collected more than 1,000 nonperishable food items like canned sweet potatoes and green beans, bread mixes and desserts perfect for Thanksgiving meals.
"You're never too young to make a difference," said Leslie Gilliam, of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. "We couldn't be prouder that these girls identified a need in their community and figured out a way they could help."