Wildlife rehab clinic opens at Autrey Mill

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Jess Legato used to perform medical treatment for injured wildlife at the front desk of Autrey Mill Nature Preserve’s Visitor Center.
But with a new wildlife rehabilitation clinic on-site, there’s ample space to care for and temporarily house about 20 animals.
“I've been trying to build it and get this thing going for two years,” said Legato, Autrey Mill’s education program manager and clinic director.
Legato is a spunky, tenacious 26-year-old with dyed hair and a The Cure T-shirt, and she has a lot of know-how. There’s a high population of wildlife in the Piedmont region of Georgia, she said, because of its environmental diversity.
“The thing about Johns Creek being fairly new — there's a lot of development. There's a lot of habitat fragmentation,” Legato said. “You get a lot of wildlife in yards … a lot of wildlife all over, and people don’t know what to do.”
In early Autrey Mill times, Legato said the clinic space — attached to an old barn — was a classroom, but eventually became a place for storage.
“We have a lot of animals that are all rinky-dink, and need a lot of help and health stuff. They need their own safe space,” Legato said. “So, I started fighting to take this over as a safe space for them.”
To quote a poem
The clinic, the first of its kind in Johns Creek, received a baby opossum on its opening day in late May. The animal’s successful release, on May 23, was posted on the bulletin board outside the clinic doors.
Legato has also taken in two cottontails, which are usually less successful cases, and two fawns.
For people who have a wild animal in need of services, they can call or email Legato. She will either coach them through the process of gathering them for transport, or she can make the trip on-site.
“Our end-all, be-all goal is we want them back in the wild,” she said. “We do not want them to stay in captivity.”
There’s a separate outdoor fence area for pre-release, where animals can re-learn natural skills of foraging or hunting. One of the fawns had been transferred that morning, after staff bottle-fed it and helped it learn to walk.
“It did the whole Bambi thing,” Legato said, laughing.
Only one animal was left in the clinic, an ambassador duck prone to respiratory infection. The clinic serves Autrey Mill’s ambassadors, too, which are permanent fixtures used to educate the public. There’s more than 30, including goats, rabbits, chickens and various reptiles.
Legato said there was some hesitancy, or pushback, on clinic plans because a lot of people don’t understand why a wildlife rehab matters. She often refers them to a poem, “Birdfoot’s Grampa” by Joseph Bruchac, laminated and posted on the clinic door.
“Just because it's one life, doesn't mean it deserves to suffer,” Legato said. “If you can make a difference, do it.”
Team effort
Originally from Florida, Legato started volunteering at exotic rescues at a young age, working with animals like giant pythons and crocodiles. She wanted to go to college for zoology. But when Legato’s mom passed away when she was 18, she began living with an aunt who didn’t see it as a successful career field.
“I was like, ‘Alright, how am I going to work around this to do what I want to do?’” Legato said.
She decided to get her bachelor’s in science education at Georgia State University, pouring over expensive zoology books to teach herself. Legato eventually went on to earn an international certification in wildlife rehabilitation, which hangs above the clinic door next to her clinic licensure.
She’s now on her way to earning her master’s degree in wildlife biology.
A veterinarian sponsor is on call for more complicated situations, or if euthanasia is needed. But Legato also sees tremendous help from a handful of interns, typically a senior in high school or in college, who work within a tiered system.
In addition to all the intensive paperwork that comes along with opening a wildlife clinic at a nonprofit, Legato had been training her interns the past two years in wildlife rehabilitation.
To familiarize interns with animal anatomy, some training involved work with cadavers, like squirrels and mice. The most experienced can administer medications, do intramuscular or subcutaneous injections and assess in a physical examination.
“They're literally like my kids,” Legato said. “They're like, ‘You're my dad.’”