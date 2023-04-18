What to expect at Johns Creek International Festival

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For the fifth year, Johns Creek will present a cultural smorgasbord to an anticipated 17,000 visitors at its largest International Festival April 29.
Home to more than 83,000 residents, Johns Creek is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the state and nation. Johns Creek’s Edie Damann, who has taken the lead on planning since the event’s inception, said the city has an international population of more than 51 percent.
“It was important for us to have an event that celebrates all those different cultures, and then bring people in from outside of Johns Creek to hopefully introduce them to things that are new that maybe they didn't know about — different types of foods, dances and music,” Damann said.
The event will feature countries from all continents, except Australia. To name a few, featured countries include Mexico, Canada, Hungary, Ghana, Kenya, France, Korea, Ireland and Turkey.
“If I’m lucky, somebody from Australia will come in and decide to participate,” Damann said.
The city has allocated $45,000 to this year’s festival, which will have more than 105 vendors including retail, food and sponsors.
A Global Marketplace will have arts and crafts from cultural artisans. From international restaurants and food trucks, visitors might smell the aroma of Asian and Indian spices, sample the savory flavors of the Mediterranean and Europe and indulge in Latin American dishes.
The Global Beer and Wine Garden will feature brews and wines from around the globe. From stouts to chardonnay, festival-goers ages 21 and over can explore different beverages from countries far away and close to home.
There will also be a Kids Corner, hosted by the Johns Creek Arts Center, where the family can enjoy engaging and collaborative activities for the kids as they learn about cultures from around the world. Activities include face painting, cultural storytelling and art stations.
Cultural performances include some returning acts like the Drake School of Irish Dance and the Magic Eastern Ensemble, an instrumental group, as well as new performers.
For the first time, visitors will get the opportunity to see live African storytelling at the festival. Chetter Galloway, with the Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia, will use the Djembe drum and music to enliven African lore.
The rain-or-shine, free event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the field located across from the Atlanta Athletic Club on Bobby Jones Drive. Visitors can enter the festival from Medlock Bridge Road. There will be ample on-site parking. Handicap parking will also be available. A local Boy Scout troop assisting with parking is asking for a $3 donation, but it’s not required.