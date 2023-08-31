'We need some teeth'; Johns Creek plans new street racing ordinance

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An issue detected since early 2022 in Johns Creek, street racing will soon be targeted with a new city ordinance.

Street racing isn’t limited to city streets and roadways, according to Police Chief Mark Mitchell. In his presentation to the Johns Creek City Council Aug. 22, Mitchell said these events can stem from private parking lot gatherings, where participants look at one another’s custom cars, play loud music and rev their engines.

In an interview with Appen Media, Mitchell also described “intersection takeovers” where racers would block off an intersection, primarily on McGinnis Ferry Road, to perform donuts and burnouts while other drivers are traveling, posing a danger to those involved, passing drivers but also to spectators who might record these events.

Earlier this summer, he said hours for the Traffic Safety Unit were changed to address street racing activity on city roadways and business parking lots. To circumnavigate “clandestine” organizing on social media, he also said Johns Creek Police have been networking with other local agencies and the state to gather intel.

With the new focus, Mitchell said officers have been able to thwart the activity as well as seize illicit narcotics associated with street racing groups. But he said a new ordinance could help police further deter these events.

“We need some teeth,” Mitchell said.

Other area cities, like Sandy Springs, Roswell and Alpharetta, already have ordinances against street racing and reckless driving exhibitions.

With no ordinance in place, Mitchell said Johns Creek Police have cited participants with reckless driving and deferred to state law on the matter. But officers would now be able to better connect the “nexus” of organized street racing activities.

Mitchell also said it would enhance the court’s ability to assign fines and fees to organizers, participants and spectators. If an offender becomes a habitual violator, Mitchell said a felony would result and the judge could bond the case from city court to state court. At that point, he said the vehicle could be seized.

“The biggest thing that we do on the front end of it is, we just want compliance,” Mitchell said. “We just want people to obviously not street race.”

The ordinance will move to the City Council’s consent agenda at a later regular meeting.