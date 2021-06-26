JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Newtown Park, received unpredicted, but much needed, repairs in time for Memorial Day.
Visitors to Newtown Park may have noticed that the Wall That Heals, which the city acquired in March 2020, was missing some of its panels. The removal came after the Johns Creek Veterans Association noticed several of the heavy marble slabs were in danger of falling and shattering.
Johns Creek Veterans Association President Col. Mike Mizell said no panels were damaged, but the grout holding the plaques to the concrete foundation was insufficient, and they feared the plaques would fall. Those that were removed were re-installed this past weekend using a screw and metal bracket.
“We’re re-adhering nine panels and eventually, we’re gonna have to do the same thing to the other panels, because they all used that same type of adhesive,” Mizell said. “So, I think we’ll probably be scheduling that at some future date.”
The City of Johns Creek is covering the cost for the repairs, but Mizell said that donations to the Johns Creek Veterans Association could be paid into the city for the additional repairs as needed.
Mizell said he is happy the problem became evident early enough to avoid damage to the wall. That means a lot to Veterans Association and to veterans around the state and country, he said. Newtown Park, home to the largest privately funded veteran’s park in the United States, will be the site for ceremonies honoring veterans throughout Georgia.
As Memorial Day approaches, different organizations throughout Johns Creek and neighboring cities are making plans to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Johns Creek Veterans Association plans to lay a wreath at the Wall That Heals and Davenport Plaza, the entrance to the Veterans Memorial Walk also in Newtown Park, the Sunday before Memorial Day.
Also on Sunday, three veterans’ groups will come together for a 10K ruck march from the Veterans Memorial at Newtown Park to American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta.
The march will include an intermediate stop at the Veteran’s Memorial at City Hall in downtown Alpharetta.
In the military, ruck marches are part of basic recruit training.
The participating groups are Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, www.sheepdogia.org; Carry the Load, www.carrytheload.org, and American Legion Post 201.
Mizell said the Shepherds Men organization raises awareness and funds for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. The SHARE Initiative is a nationally renowned program that focuses on assessment and treatment for American military veterans who have sustained mild to moderate traumatic brain injury and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder during post-9/11 service.
Mizell said that he and the Johns Creek Veterans Association have high hopes for the Veterans Memorial Walk and want to make it “the most beautiful Veterans Memorial park outside of D.C.”
He said he has met with a landscape engineer and a master gardener to help make the area in Newtown Park more beautiful and peaceful with shaded greenery and white flowers. They hope to partner with nurseries either owned by veterans or who would be willing to support the veterans in exchange for a placard or recognition.
