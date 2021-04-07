JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Johns Creek, in partnership with Johns Creek Beautification, recently planted a thousand daffodil bulbs at the club’s Peace Pole at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Johns Creek Rotarians followed an international trend and worldwide call from Rotary to hope for peace by erecting a Peace Pole at Emory Johns Creek in September 2020.
The Peace Pole also represents the diversity of the city.
“The Peace Pole has the phrase, ‘May Peace Prevail on Earth’ in the eight most common languages found used in Emory Johns Creek Hospital, English, Spanish, French, German, Korean, Arabic, Vietnamese, and Hindi,” said Chip Davis, communication director for Johns Creek Beautification and member of the Rotary Club Johns Creek. “The Peace Pole is a symbol of Rotary’s goal of world peace and our community’s commitment to that call.”
In October 2020, the Rotary Club partnered with Daffodils 4 Hope, a program within Johns Creek Beautification that works with CanCare Atlanta, a community of cancer survivors committed to lifting up and inspiring cancer patients and caregivers. The program was formed to bring support and awareness to the cause.
This planting project was completed over several different project dates. In October, Rotary members prepped and tilled the soil. A month later, Rotary Johns Creek and Johns Creek Beautification brought 40 volunteers to excavate the site and plant 1,000 daffodil bulbs.
Davis said the daffodils were the perfect addition to the Peace Pole’s landscaping because they symbolize hope and support for cancer survivors.
“Daffodils are the symbol for cancer survivorship because once planted they regrow and multiply each year, a symbol of hope, rebirth and lasting legacy,” he said.
Davis said that the group gathered again last month at the height of the daffodil bloom to dedicate and celebrate the garden and the monument.
Daffodils 4 Hope also planted at Johns Creek City Hall, Johns Creek Methodist Church, Johns Creek Presbyterian Church and the Veteran Memorial Wall That Heals.
Marilyn Davis, Johns Creek Beautification Coordinator of Daffodils 4 Hope, said the ultimate goal is to plant 58,000 bulbs at the Veterans Memorial in Newtown Park, one for every name on the wall.
