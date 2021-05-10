JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police on April 26 responded to reports of two teens stealing packages at the Avonlea on the River apartment complex along State Bridge Road.
A property manager told investigators the alleged burglary took place April 21. The suspects broke into the complex’s package room three times within a 30-minute span. Officers reviewed security footage that showed the two teenage boys enter the mail room and remove several packages. They sat on a stairwell just outside the room rummaging through the packages and discarding empty boxes. The teens re-entered the package area two more times before leaving, according to police.
