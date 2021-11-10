Veterans Association to host grand opening of The Wall That Heals

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Veterans Memorial Walk in Newtown Park is finally celebrating its largest addition during Veterans Day weekend.
On Nov. 13, the Johns Creek Veterans Association will host the grand opening of The Wall That Heals, a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
The wall features the names of more than 57,000 service men and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
Before being permanently installed at Newtown Park in 2020, the wall took a national tour, briefly stopping at Newtown in 2017.
During its three-day stay in the city, more than 10,000 people visited the site, President of the JCVA Lt. Colonel Mike Mizell said.
After the tour, the National Wall Foundation decided to retire the half-size replica and allowed bids by cities to purchase it in 2018.
Johns Creek beat out eight cities in the final bidding process, Mizell said. It cost $80,000 to win the bid and purchase the wall, but when adding up design, material and labor, the project totaled around $400,000.
“This makes the park now recognized as the second largest veterans memorial park that’s privately funded outside of Washington D.C., in the nation,” Mizell said.
For about a year after receiving the wall, it sat in storage while the JCVA and the City of Johns Creek decided how it should be displayed, Mizell said.
Then, the process was stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages in addition to typical rain delays.
“We just finished it up enough that we could allow the public to come to it just before Memorial Day in 2020,” Mizell said. “We’ve been waiting this long to get a normal time and day where we can really give it the proper acknowledgement it needs.”
Before the event begins at 11 a.m., attendees are encouraged to tour the five-acre memorial walk, located just inside Newtown Park and to the right.
Vietnam War veterans Tommy Clack and Col. Rick White will speak at the Saturday morning dedication and will be joined by featured guest speaker President and CEO of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Jim Knotts.
Former City Councilman, JCVA member and retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Steve Broadbent will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event.
The ceremony will also include a live presentation of the soldier’s cross and a 21-gun salute by a Marine Corps Honor Guard, Mizell said. The Honor Guard’s bugler will also perform “Taps” during the ceremony.
Overhead, attendees will see a flyover by the U.S. Air Force. Additionally, Mizell said that Gov. Brian Kemp has requested a flyover by helicopters in the Georgia National Guard.
Refreshments will also be provided.
For more information about the Johns Creek Veterans Association or the event Saturday, Nov. 13, visit jcvets.org or contact Lt. Colonel Mike Mizell at LTCMizell@gmail.com.
