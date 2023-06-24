Teen dies, child revived following pool drowning

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A teen died after she and a young boy were pulled from an apartment complex pool June 5.
Police responded to a medical assistance call at the pool of The Estates at Johns Creek Apartments on Addison Lane at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Johns Creek Police Department.
A witness stated two children, a 16-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, were playing and noticed they had been underwater for too long. The witness said she could not swim and ran to get help from the office. Three men then came out of the building and pulled the children out of the pool.
The boy was resuscitated and is expected to make a full recovery. The teen was flown to Scottish Rite Medical Center, where she died the next day.
The incident is under investigation but appears to be an accident, police said.