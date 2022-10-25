Student Leadership Johns Creek to study effects of COVID-19

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A project is in the works to document the living history of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant project, through a partnership between Student Leadership Johns Creek, Mercer University Tift College of Education and the Johns Creek Historical Society, is titled, “Same Storm, Different Boats.” It will focus on how the coronavirus impacted people across the world, especially the local community in Johns Creek.
Students from Student Leadership Johns Creek will conduct primary and secondary source research by acquiring and analyzing resources, such as photographs, art, poetry, videos and oral histories, that document the various experiences and perspectives of community members during the pandemic.
After their research is complete, they will select artifacts to include in a travelling exhibit that can be used for educational programming about the pandemic for events in Johns Creek and Mercer University. They will also create a book further documenting their efforts.
The students working on the grant research are from Johns Creek, Northview, Chattahoochee high schools and Innovation Academy. They have already begun writing a preliminary essay using sources from the Library of Congress, which is, in part, sponsoring the project. It is coordinated by Waynesburg University.
Student Leadership Johns Creek Executive Director Irene Sanders said the organization sees the project as an incredible opportunity for its student leaders to reflect on this historic time and learn and articulate what happened for future generations to understand.
Mayor John Bradberry said he’s proud Student Leadership Johns Creek is again being recognized for its scholarly research and presentation, this time with a prestigious grant award from the Library of Congress.
Project leader Katherine Perrotta, assistant professor of middle grades and secondary education at Mercer University Tift College of Education, and Katlynn Cross, a social studies teacher and doctoral student at the Mercer University Curriculum and Instruction PhD program, have been meeting with the students since August.
“I am honored to work with these incredible students who are doing an important service to Johns Creek through researching the diverse experiences of their friends, families and community members during this very difficult time in history,” Perrotta said.
For more information about the grant or Student Leadership Johns Creek, visit studentleadershipjohnscreek.com or contact Executive Director Irene Sanders at sanders@leadershipjohnsreek.com.