Student Leadership Johns Creek honors 2023 graduates

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Student Leadership Johns Creek honored dozens of graduates from its 2023 class during a ceremony at Chattahoochee High School April 13.
Joined by Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale and other state officials, the group celebrated 51 students for completing the Student Leadership Johns Creek 2-year program.
Those honored included students from Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek and Northview high schools and the Innovation Academy. All 51 students were presented with graduation cords and certificates from former graduates, Aesha Shah and Carmella Dunn.
Two 2023 graduates, Aria Smith from Chattahoochee High School and Shruthi Balachander from Northview High School, were also presented with a legacy scholarship, named after former Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker.
“The scholarship will be an ongoing award to honor Bodker who served for 16 years as Mayor of Johns Creek,” officials said.
In addition to the graduates honored at the ceremony, Student Leadership Johns Creek also announced and welcomed scores of students who make up the group’s 2025 class.
“Because of the tremendous demand for more admitted participants, Student Leadership Johns Creek has doubled the incoming class to include more students and also to include the two private schools in Johns Creek, Mt. Pisgah and Providence Christian School,” officials said. “Student Leadership Johns Creek begins its 11th year of leadership training in Johns Creek with a kick-off retreat in August 2023.”
To learn more information about Student Leadership Johns Creek, visit www.studentleadershipjohnscreek.com.