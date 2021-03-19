JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Student Leadership Johns Creek, as a part of its ongoing effort to revamp and improve the historical Macedonia Cemetery, presented the Johns Creek Historical Society with a $3,000 check March 13 for improvements at the site.

Each year, the group’s first-year students are tasked with leading a community project. The goal set this year by students from Centennial and Northview high schools is to restore the cemetery from its state of abandonment to create a place of rest and reflection.

The cemetery, which the city is working to acquire, is located on a 2-acre property near the intersection of State Bridge Road and Medlock Bridge Road and contains approximately 105 to 114 marked and unmarked graves mostly made up of formerly enslaved African Americans and their descendants. The Johns Creek Historical Society has worked to identify around 60 of the people buried at this site.

Carmella Dunn, the group leader from Centennial High School, said she and the other students were drawn to this project because they had never heard of the Macedonia Cemetery and its story, but drove past it regularly.

“When we heard about the cemetery, we were told there were a lot of people buried there, even slaves are buried there,” she said. “But if you are driving past it you don’t even notice that it’s there and that made us sad.”

Tara Ramesh, the group leader from Northview High School, said students started this project by creating a website, macedoniacemetery.weebly.com, to spread information and raise money for the project.

The students reached their original fundraising goal of $3,000, which the presented to the historical society. To aid in the fundraising and spread awareness, the students also hosted an informational webinar on Feb. 4 with Johns Creek Historical Society President Joan Compton and board member Kirk Canaday. They were also joined by Johns Creek City Councilmembers Brian Weaver, John Bradberry, Lenny Zaprowski and Erin Elwood, and Johns Creek Visitors Bureau chairman Lynda Lee Smith.

The group extended its fundraising through the end of March and hopes to raise a new goal total of $4,000. These funds will go toward repairing headstones and finding and identifying the graves of those buried at the site. Ultimately, the students want to build a memorial garden where visitors of the cemetery can sit and reflect.

While the historical society and Student Leadership have both been raising funds to restore and enhance the historic cemetery, Kirk Canaday with the historical society said the city will be needed for some of the heavier lifting.

On Nov. 16 the Johns Creek City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the historic Macedonia Cemetery property, and the city is now working to acquire the property through eminent domain. The city expects to spend $52,200 to acquire this land.

While the councilmembers are supportive of revitalizing the cemetery, they have previously expressed that this acquisition is not going to happen overnight.

More information about the project and the cemetery itself can be found at the students website macedoniacemetery.weebly.com or the Johns Creek Historical Society at johnscreekhistory.com. Both sites are still accepting donations for the project.