JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Travelers on one of North Fulton’s busiest east-west commuter arteries have been dealing with lane closures in both directions this month.

Resurfacing of State Bridge Road from Jones Bridge Road east to near Johns Creek High School has created some delays as road crews mill and resurface the state route, which carries more than 37,000 vehicles a day, according to GDOT data from 2019. Only Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell carries more east-west traffic in North Fulton.

While there has been no mention of the roadwork on the home page of the city’s website, Johns Creek spokesman Bob Mullen said the work is expected to be completed by the end of this week or sometime next week. He said the city generally does not make official announcements about roadwork when a detour is not required.

The resurfacing work was announced in April, when the City Council approved the contract as part of its scheduled road maintenance for the year. The contracts awarded at the April 12 meeting also included about a dozen neighborhood street resurfacing projects. Johns Creek follows a regular schedule of neighborhood resurfacing projects to keep its streets maintained.

Mullen said that since the week of June 14, there have been three message boards placed at State Bridge Road and Medlock, then farther west near Johns Creek High School and closer to Jones Bridge Road.