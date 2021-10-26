Spooky Mill returns to Autrey Mill Nature Preserve

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The community-favorite Spooky Mill will once again haunt the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.

The family-friendly event will be broken up into two parts on Oct. 30. From 1-4 p.m. the preserve will host Junior Spooky, focused on younger children. From 6-9 p.m. they’ll host Ooky Spooky which will have more haunts, better for older children and adults.

While the event is hosted around Halloween, Board of Directors President Lara Maltby said Spooky Mill really serves as a fall festival for the community, highlighting autumnal traditions from various cultures.

“We’re trying to make it be not just about Halloween, but about celebrating fall because in many different cultures it’s a time of celebration and it’s a time of community building,” Maltby said. “Fall festivals are all about bringing the community together, celebrating the bounty of the harvest, celebrating the triumph of light over impending darkness, so we’re trying to bring a little bit of that in.”

Junior Spooky will feature a bouncy house, carnival games and activities in addition to an “Interview with a Vampire Bat” as well as a spooky-season themed puppet show presented by Hall of Cryptids.

Those ready for a little more scare will be rewarded at Ooky Spooky. Visitors will get a chance to tour the preserve’s serpent house and take a haunted night hike through the woods. After dark, the preserve will also have a campfire and a night predator show, where visitors will get to witness owls and other birds of prey during their hunting hours.

Like other carnivals, tickets will be used for participation in activities and can be purchased for $1 per ticket.

The Autrey Mill Nature Preserve was not sure whether they would be able to host Spooky Mill this year. Maltby said it was on the chopping block during budget cuts following lost revenue during the pandemic.

However, after receiving unexpected funds from local flower farmer Wills LaCrosse’s sunflower field, Spooky Mill went back on the schedule.

“It’s still a lot of fun and it’s something that we offer for the community to enjoy,” Maltby said.

Some version of Spooky Mill has been hosted by the preserve for 10 years and they’re excited to have it back again, Maltby said.

For more information on this year’s Spooky Mill, visit autreymill.org.