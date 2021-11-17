Skinner takes seat on Johns Creek City Council

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City Council has its first fresh face from the Nov. 2 election.
Stacy Skinner was sworn in Nov. 15 to occupy the Post 2 seat on the City Council. Johns Creek Municipal Court Chief Judge Donald Schaefer performed the ceremony.
Skinner’s husband Derrick and daughters Payton and Presley were all beside her for the occasion.
“It’s an honor I don’t take lightly,” Skinner said. “I knew what I signed up for and I think I’m the right person to represent the citizens so I’m readier now than ever.”
Skinner received 59.1% of the vote.
Unlike the other four City Council seats on the ballot Nov. 2, the Post 2 race was a special election to complete the unexpired term of Brian Weaver.
Weaver vacated the seat July 12, ahead of his run for mayor. Because of the timing of his resignation, the special election was folded into the general election.
The Nov. 15 City Council meeting marked the first time in four months the council has had seven members on the dais, shifting the voting logistics.
A four-vote majority is still required for the council to approve or pass legislation and to reach consensus, but, with the addition of Skinner, four votes are easier to come by. Since July, two thirds of council members needed to agree on any given item for it to advance.
Skinner’s term expires in two years. The three other seats decided in the Nov. 2 election run a full four years.
