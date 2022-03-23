Secretary of State continues campaign in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger carried his campaign message of sound electoral practices to the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce at a March 22 breakfast meeting.

Raffensperger, who is facing challenges in the May 24 primary, used the occasion to dispel rumors of electoral fraud in Georgia.

The Country Club of the South in Johns Creek was the latest stop Raffensperger, a Johns Creek resident, has made on the campaign trail. Following a visit to Forsyth County at the beginning of March, the secretary of state has held talks in Dublin, Rockmart, Cordele, Newnan, Warner Robins and other cities.

Raffensperger’s faces challenges from other Republicans, some accusing him of complicity in voter fraud during the 2020 general election, though claims of widespread voter fraud have been debunked. His recent campaign stops have strongly focused on combating these rumors and answering voters’ questions about the state’s election integrity.

Raffensperger told the Johns Creek Chamber that he had asked the Legislature to introduce an amendment to the Georgia Constitution specifying that only American citizens can vote. He has called for the same amendment to be added to the U.S. Constitution. The constitutions state American citizens can vote but do not specifically restrict noncitizens from voting.

The vast majority of states, including Georgia, do not allow noncitizens to vote. Around 15 municipalities across the U.S., including New York, allow noncitizens to vote in local elections only. Noncitizens cannot vote for state or federal offices anywhere in the U.S.

Raffensperger said his office conducted a “citizenship check” on all 7.5 million registered voters in Georgia and identified about 1,600 he said could “potentially” be noncitizens. He said none of them have actually voted, but his office will investigate whether they are eligible to be on voter rolls.

Raffensperger said there had been claims that more than 10,000 dead people, 66,000 underage people, 3,000 unregistered voters and 2,000 felons had voted. In truth, he said, there had been four ballots cast under a dead person’s name and 74 people had voted under a felony sentence. He said no minors or unregistered people had voted in 2020.

Despite numerous investigations and lawsuits by allies of former President Donald Trump, Raffensperger said nobody ever found evidence of widespread fraud. He said Trump came up short because 28,000 Georgians who voted in the general election skipped voting for president.

When an audience member asked Raffensperger for advice on how to bridge the gap between people with conflicting political beliefs, he said it came down to being kind to everyone.

“People are basically good people,” Raffensperger said. “I think we can just get back about that and look for our common interest. It’s about freedom, it’s our family and it’s our faith. Just continue to be kind to people, and that’s what you’ve got to do.”