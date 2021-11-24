Rotary donates to Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation

The Rotary Club of Johns Creek North Fulton awarded the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation $3,000 at the club’s meeting Nov. 17.
Each year the Rotary Club donates the funds collected at its Patriots’ Day commemoration to the foundation.
City Manager Ed Densmore and Police Chief Mark Mitchell accepted the check on the foundation’s behalf.
The Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation was established in 2008 — soon after Densmore joined the city as Police Chief — as a non-profit entity with the goal of assisting firefighters, police officers and their families if they are injured or killed in the line of duty.
“It’s with many thanks that we [accept] this, I promise it will go to a very good cause, so thank you,” Densmore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.