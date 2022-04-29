Rotary Club to host annual charity car show at Newtown Park

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Johns Creek North Fulton will host its annual charity car show, Cars for Causes, June 4 at Newtown Park.
Funds raised during the 11 a.m.-3 p.m. event will go toward the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation.
Cars of all kinds will be featured at the family-friendly, free event.
The Johns Creek Fire Department will be grilling up food for visitors to enjoy as they peruse the vehicles, and a “popular choice” awards ceremony will cap off the day of festivities.
For more information about Cars for Causes, visit rotaryjohnscreek.com.
— Sydney Dangremond