Residents discuss speed limit reduction in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Over the past 10 years, more than 500 car accidents have been reported on a 1.1 mile stretch of Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek.
The commuter thoroughfare between State Bridge and Wilson roads has a speed limit of 55 miles per hour, and residents regularly call on city officials to have it lowered, especially following a serious crash.
On Jan. 12, resident Linda Caminiti took to social media site, Nextdoor, to report a wreck in front of the St. Ives neighborhood and ask the City of Johns Creek to adjust speed limits accordingly.
Since the post was published, it has received nearly 100 comments from residents going back and forth on the issue of speeding, distracted driving and the role of Johns Creek government in making alterations to roadway laws.
The whole speed limit process begins when the road is designed and constructed, Public Works Director Chris Haggard said. Federal standards then dictate what speed vehicles can travel on the road.
Georgia also regulates speed limits by awarding radar permits to police departments, allowing officers to run radar and enforce the limits.
“So, if you have a road that was built and designed for a certain speed and you want to change it, you got to do some analysis of the traffic that’s driving on the road,” Haggard said.
The analysis, called a speed study, can be performed by local or state traffic entities.
“The speed study looks at the 85th percentile, essentially 85% of the cars are driving at that speed, and whatever the 85th percentile is, that’s the speed limit,” Haggard said. “So, if you want to reduce it, [the cars already] have to be driving at that speed. It’s a little backwards.”
But the 85th percentile isn’t the only metric used for setting speed limits. There are other parameters including the number of driveways and the type of medians that are along the road.
“There are a lot of factors that can go into the study that helps determine the speed limit,” Haggard said.
Medlock Bridge Road is also known as State Route 141. The road is owned by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Haggard said that while in general it is harder to shift speed limits on state routes, Medlock Bridge Road might be an exception.
“I think in this particular situation with the number of driveways, the number of median openings … I don’t think it’s as uphill as some other possibilities, and to be candid, we’ve had some conversations with the state, and they’re not opposed to talking about some of this,” Haggard said.
GDOT declined to comment on the record for this story.
But even if local and state entities are open to discussions, shifting a speed limit permanently can take time, Haggard said. Even if the city had already completed a traffic study, he said, the process would likely take six months to a year to be approved.
Further down the corridor, the city is working on three intersection improvements along Medlock Bridge Road at Skyway Drive, Abbotts Bridge Road and Bell Road.
“So, we actually are doing some traffic studies along the corridor,” Haggard said.
The studies could be used as evidence for changing speed limits.
Residents and City Council members can help motivate changes to speed limits by directing the Public Works Department’s focus, Haggard said.
