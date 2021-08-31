Resident launches petition for Johns Creek post office

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — When a city is incorporated, residents expect certain things to happen.

A government of elected officials comes to power, a police force is assembled, and a post office is built.

But for residents of Johns Creek, that third step never happened. Those who live within the 15-year-old city limits still lack a Johns Creek mailing address. The mass majority have addresses in Alpharetta or Duluth.

For a while at least, it was an issue of pride and convenience, but as the population of Metro Atlanta has continued to balloon, stress on existing post offices has made the call for a Johns-Creek-specific post office more pressing.

Over the past year and a half, the postal service’s struggles have been national news. All over the country, people have complained of irregular deliveries, understaffing and lack of funding.

In Medlock Bridge, residents are sometimes only receiving their mail twice a week. This inconsistent service spurred Larisa Horback’s interest in a Johns Creek post office.

“I noticed the service getting worse and worse, and I tried to figure out the reasons,” Horback said. “[The Webb Bridge Road Post Office’s supervisor] said the reason why we don’t have great service is because there’s not enough workers. I started to dig deeper, and I realized just how big the area is that USPS serves.”

Horback then looked to census data to track the increase in Johns Creek’s population from its incorporation to now. From 2010, four years after its founding, to July of 2019, the most recent data available, the population of Johns Creek grew by 10.4 percent. Duluth grew by 11 percent and Alpharetta posted a gain of 17.1 percent.

All the while, no new post offices were built in the area to match the increase.

Horback then decided to take action by starting a petition to bring a post office to Johns Creek. She shared it with neighbors using the Nextdoor app where the post received a lot of attention.

While some residents agreed with Horback and applauded her action, others saw her mission as no more than a pipe dream and left antagonistic comments.

Horback was not dissuaded. With election years coming up, she said, she saw this as an opportune time to raise the issue to representatives.

“If I start this petition, it will help attract attention to authorities and they will understand that we have an issue here,” Horback said. “Maybe they’ll try to fix it, especially now we have a mayor’s election coming, the governor’s election is coming, maybe it’s the right time to do it.”

Although the U.S. Post Office formally recommends submitting a request to the USPS Georgia District Manager, congressional representatives can issue a congressional inquiry to the USPS for issues related to their constituents, including requesting a new post office.

At the time of publication, Horback’s petition had received 404 signatures.

“We just need to be hopeful,” Horback said. “We need to believe that together we can change things and just keep trying.”