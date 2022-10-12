Pup-a-Palooza draws throng of proud pet owners

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Hundreds of people and their dogs congregated in Johns Creek’s Newtown Park Sept. 17 for the annual Pup-a-Palooza.
The Recreation and Parks Department hosts the event, which is a celebration of all things dog-related. Vendors, a food truck, a dog mascot, a photo booth and a live DJ were all set up in the parking lot beside the dog park.
“We had about 500 people,” said Recreation Coordinator Cara Prell. “That’s pretty standard. I love [Pup-a-Palooza]. It’s one of our more fun laid-back events. I have a dog, but she can’t be here because she’s insane.”
Each year, canines compete for the Best Dressed Dog award and the Best Dog Trick award.
A 2-and-a-half-year-old golden doodle named Zeke won this year's best trick award and his mom, Aakansha Sharma, couldn’t be more proud.
“He’s good at tricks,” Sharma said. “He did a couple of classes and I saw this and thought I’d give it a shot. He did down, sit, say please, and touch.”
Vendors included Vets Off Leash, Best Friends Doggy Day Care and Spa, Angles Among Us Pet Rescue, State Farm, who offered pet insurance, and several doggie treat companies.
Most vendors offered free merchandise and small contests. Vets Off Leash, a Cumming-based mobile veterinary practice, offered guests the chance to spin a wheel for small prizes, including a Frisbee that was in high demand. Best Friends Doggy Day Care and Spa allowed attendees to guess how many doggie treats were in their jar. The winner received a free day of doggie daycare. Most vendors also offered free doggie treats.
The Angles Among Us tent was full of one-of-a-kind merchandise available for purchase with proceeds serving as donations to the organization.
“We’re a foster-based rescue,” said Angles Among Us vendor Melissa Harrison. “We pull from kill shelters and take in sick and injured and surrendered cats and dogs. We just celebrated our 20,000th save.”
To learn about upcoming events in Johns Creek, visit johnscreekga.gov/recreationandparks/special-events.