CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
Tuesday, AUGUST 9, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
Monday, AUGUST 29, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition and Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment are scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0005
PETITIONER: Charles F. Palmer on behalf of Emory Johns Creek Hospital
LOCATION: 6325 & 6335 Hospital Parkway
CURRENT ZONING: O-I (Office Institutional District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: O-I (Office Institutional District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: To allow for a 1,080,302 square-foot expansion, including 380,302 square feet of hospital space and 700,000 square feet of medical office space.
A-22-004 – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment
A proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance to create a Town Center Code to codify the adopted Town Center Vision and Plan. A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.