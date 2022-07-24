 Skip to main content
Johns Creek

Public Hearings

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

Tuesday, AUGUST 9, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.

 

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

Monday, AUGUST 29, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following Land Use Petition and Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment are scheduled for public hearings:

 

LAND USE PETITION:              RZ-22-0005

PETITIONER:                               Charles F. Palmer on behalf of Emory Johns Creek Hospital

LOCATION:                                6325 & 6335 Hospital Parkway

CURRENT ZONING:                 O-I (Office Institutional District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING:                O-I (Office Institutional District)

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT:  To allow for a 1,080,302 square-foot expansion, including 380,302 square feet of hospital space and 700,000 square feet of medical office space.

 A-22-004 – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment

A proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance to create a Town Center Code to codify the adopted Town Center Vision and Plan. A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.