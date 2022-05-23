Providence Christian Academy will move to Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Rousing applause erupted May 17 when the Johns Creek City Council approved a site on Johns Creek Parkway for the relocation and construction of Providence Christian Academy.
The school, which includes grades K-12, plans to relocate from McGinnis Ferry Road, just inside Forsyth County.
Council members discussed the progressive imprint the school will bring to the city, with anticipation for up to 200 students.
The former address of the school was in Forsyth County at 7340 McGinnis Ferry Road and the school’s new facility will be shared with PVR Research.
Johns Creek resident Mary Beth Cooper said “this school belongs in this area” and will provide a positive impact for the city.
The school’s next item will be to submit a building permit for approval, in order to start construction and be complete for the fall. The school will be required to construct the sidewalk as required per the approved zoning conditions.
Administrators from the school and council members agreed how the addition of Providence will support the city’s “live, work, play” mantra.
“It’s very positive for Johns Creek and the town center. Their student demographic will be a good compliment to the area,” Mayor John Bradberry said.
Current enrollment at Providence is nearly 60, and the administration anticipates over time for that number to grow.
Community Development Director Ben Song said an enrollment of up to 200 students at a private school in the area would not hinder traffic flow or create congestion.
“It will be efficient but not overly dense and will be able to accommodate more students in Johns Creek,” Song said.
The academy also aligns with the approved framework of the Town Center Vision and Plan, which is to “create an iconic destination representing the city’s diversity, culture and values.”
Alcon, Pandya Medical Center, Elite Fencing Academy and North Chattahoochee Family Physicians are some of the businesses near the school’s location.