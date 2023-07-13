Proposed Johns Creek budget would trim property tax rate

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council reviewed a proposed $79 million fiscal year 2024 budget at its July 11 work session and considered funding gaps for capital projects.

“[The budget] sets priorities to accomplish some very exciting goals for our community, while still maintaining careful stewardship of not just the taxpayer dollars, but also the taxpayers trust,” Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said.

The proposed budget assumes a rollback rate of 3.716 mills from the current 3.986 millage rate, and projects a 3.3 percent increase in revenue. The council previously set aside $1 million to stabilize the millage rate.

Johns Creek Finance Director Ronnie Campbell also said there was an unexpected increase in anticipated property tax revenues, based on the preliminary tax digest from Fulton County. Property taxes would fund 29 percent of the proposed budget.

The budget is built around four themes — investing in parks, streets and infrastructure; advancing technology and service delivery; strengthening city staff; and enhancing the city’s public safety framework.

Funding gaps

At the work session, some councilmembers questioned several unfunded capital projects in the proposed budget.

Councilwoman Stacy Skinner highlighted the unfunded construction documents for an outparcel at Cauley Creek Park. The work, estimated at $200,000, would include designs for parking, walkways and trails.

Overall, more than $3.3 million in requested capital projects were left unfunded.

The budget is filtered through the city manager’s office, then passed on to the mayor. Bradberry said he cut three capital improvement projects from the draft he received.

City Manager Ed Densmore said the council would have opportunities to adjust levels of funding.

The Johns Creek fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, so officials have roughly two months to agree on a final spending plan.

The public will have opportunities to weigh in. The first public hearing for the budget will be Aug. 8. The second hearing, as well as formal adoption, is slated for Sept. 12.

“There's always a gap between what was asked for and what we funded,” City Councilman Chris Coughlin said. “And, we generally debate out those capital projects to align with our strategic priorities.”

A new department

In other matters at the work session, the City Council agreed to establish an in-house Recreation and Parks Department. Up till now, the city has contracted parks services through Jacobs Engineering, which answered to the city’s Public Works Department.

The transition is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

“This is really, really exciting,” City Councilwoman Erin Elwood said. “I've long wanted Parks to be freestanding as its own department because it just symbolically means a lot.”

With Cauley Creek Park now online, the city has around 400 acres of park space.

The department will have eight full-time employees. Five of the positions are new, including a capital projects manager. Erica Madsen, former city engineer with Johns Creek, will head the department as its director and is reviewing resumes.

According to the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, the new department will have a dozen part-time positions.

Former official honored

At the regular City Council meeting that followed the work session, officials recognized Liz Hausmann for her service to the community. Hausmann, former Fulton County Commissioner, was a charter member of the Johns Creek City Council.

“I have to say that I've had the privilege of serving this community for 20 years, 20-plus years,” Hausmann said. “So many things have happened over those two decades, but really, the most impactful thing to me, personally, is starting the City of Johns Creek.”