 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Photo: Johns Creek Chamber gathers for weekly networking event

Johns Creek Chamber

From left: Kelley Cody-Grimm, Dan Mitrovich, Pete Brown, Johns Creek Economic Development Director Randall Toussaint and Sindy Marvin discuss their businesses at a Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce networking event Feb. 16.

 SYDNEY DANGREMOND/APPEN MEDIA

Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce members, local business owners and community leaders gathered at the Chamber Feb. 16 for a weekly networking event. Attendees mingled and heard elevator pitches from each other and then split into small groups to further build relationships. Representatives from all different sectors were present from insurance brokers to jewelry store owners. For more information on the Johns Creek Chamber or to learn about upcoming events, visit johnscreekchamber.com.

— Sydney Dangremond 