Outgoing Johns Creek mayor vetoes City Council decision

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A month before leaving office, Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker flexed his political muscles by vetoing a decision to cut ties with the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Nov. 29 veto was not out of the blue. Bodker signaled he would consider the action after the council voted 4-3 to end the contract at a Nov. 15 meeting. It also puts Bodker squarely in conflict with his successor, Councilman John Bradberry, who voted for termination.
For months, the City Council had debated how to change its relationship with the tourism bureau, which receives its funding through a portion of the local hotel/motel tax. One of the key issues is whether the organization has been in compliance with Georgia Open Records and Open Meetings laws. Officials with the Convention and Visitors Bureau deny any wrongdoing.
Council members considered a new agreement, updating the current agreement or termination.
Bodker provided three reasons for his veto Monday night.
The first, he said, is that termination was not “sound public policy.”
While Council members Bradberry, Erin Elwood and Chris Coughlin argued that bringing tourism promotion and marketing in-house made economic sense, Bodker said funneling those funds into city coffers would not be legally permissible under Georgia Code.
But City Attorney Ron Bennett told the Herald that the city can, in fact, bring tourism promotion in-house.
“A city may form a 501(c)(6) and populate it with employees such that it is essentially a captive organization,” Bennett said. Such an arrangement, he said, complies with state law that requires a portion of tax funds generated through the hotel/motel tax be assigned to a marketing organization.
Just over 70 miles away, the tourism office in Rome works as a part of the City of Rome and Floyd County. Executive Director Lisa J. Smith said the organization functions as a 501 (c)(6) non-profit with the same tax identification number as the City of Rome. While Smith is an employee of the organization’s board of directors, the staff is employed by the City of Rome, Smith said.
Bodker’s second stated reason for his veto was that the alleged compliance issues with the Georgia Sunshine Laws — which include Open Records and Open Meetings laws — “resulted in no real harm to the public.”
Finally, Bodker argued that the CVB should be afforded time to “cure any identified compliance issues before termination.”
The allegations associated with open meetings and records compliance were largely brought to the council’s attention by Councilwoman Stephanie Endres.
Georgia law stipulates nonprofit entities that receive more than one-third of their funds from taxes must abide by the state’s Open Records and Open Meetings laws. Aside from a one-time tourism grant from the state to aid in tourism revenue loss, the CVB receives all of its funding through the hotel/motel tax.
Ahead of the Monday night veto, Bradberry, along with council members Elwood and Coughlin released a statement urging the mayor not to veto the council’s prior decision.
While they applauded the CVB’s previous work in the community, they held tight to the reasoning they provided for termination of the city’s agreement with the entity.
They cited economics as the driving force behind severing ties with the tourism bureau, arguing that bringing tourism promotion in-house would make more sense for the city moving forward and be more cost effective.
Promotion of the approved Town Center Vision and Plan was central to the council members’ reasoning, saying they thought it best for all communication about the plan to be cohesive and strategic.
They also condemned the mayor’s threat of a veto.
“There is no justifiable reason for the current mayor to force the reimposition of the status quo through his threatened veto,” the statement read.
It further argued that a veto would force the new council taking office in January to backtrack over the sitting council’s months of work.
At the Nov. 29 City Council meeting, several individuals, including members of the CVB board, shared their support of the organization during public comment.
“This board has been responsible for driving business into the hotels,” Mandy Campbell, director of sales for the Hilton Garden Inn and six-year board member of the CVB said.
The City Charter requires that the vote to override the mayor’s veto will take place at the next City Council meeting where at least five members are present.
The next City Council meeting, and Bodker’s final regularly scheduled meeting as mayor, is Dec. 13.
With the mayor’s veto Nov. 29, the city’s existing agreement with the CVB was reinstated. Per the contract, the auto-renewal clause of the agreement will take effect Dec. 14.
If the sitting council does not override the mayor’s veto, the city still has the opportunity to amend or terminate the agreement with the CVB in the future. The agreement merely stipulates a 90-day termination period from the time the city alerts the organization of termination and the cutting off of funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.