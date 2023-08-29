Online marketing scam takes woman for $1,169

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police Aug. 9 that she fell victim to fraud after attempting to sell an item on Facebook Marketplace.
The victim said a woman offered to purchase the item for $1,350 and sent the money through Venmo. But when the victim tried to verify whether the transaction was complete, she saw the money was on hold, the police report said.
The suspect told the victim the money was on hold because she did not have a business account, the report said, but that the account could be expanded if there was an additional $650 payment.
The suspect said she sent the additional money and was reimbursed by the victim. The victim also sent another $500 through Zelle to a different account provided by the suspect.
By the end of the exchange, the victim was out $1,169 which included fees.