JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Thanks to a resolution from State Rep. Angelika Kausche, Feb. 27 will henceforth be known as Johns Creek Art Center Appreciation Day in Fulton County.
Under normal circumstances, the Arts Center staff and board would have been invited to the state Capitol to receive the resolution. Instead, former and current board members, including some charter members of the board, gathered this year at the Johns Creek Art Center to celebrate this honor.
They were joined by City Council members Erin Elwood, Brian Weaver and Chris Coughlin.
Kausche presented the resolution to Executive Director Stephanie Donaldson.
“This is recognizing the Johns Creek Art Center for 25 years of providing affordable, high quality art education to the residents of North Fulton and the surrounding communities,” Kausche said.
In its quarter century of existence, the Johns Creek Art Center has served the North Fulton community, reaching more than 11,000 residents within a 25-mile radius each year. It the second busiest art center in the state.
Kausche praised the center for its growth and its commitment to its original purpose — making art accessible to its community.
The center offers more than 225 visual art classes for adults and children each year, inexpensive summer camps, and it supports local artists through 15 annual exhibitions showcasing their work.
Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann presented the center with a county proclamation honoring the 25 years of hard work and service to the community.
‘This is huge for our little Art Center,” Donaldson said. “I have felt like we’re that little train pushing up the hill. This kind of acknowledgement, this kind of support, it just makes it so worth it.”
