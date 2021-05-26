NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three veterans’ groups will come together on Sunday, May 30, to hold a 10K ruck march from the Veterans Memorial at Newtown Park in Johns Creek to American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta.
The march will include an intermediate stop at the Veteran’s Memorial at City Hall in downtown Alpharetta.
In the military, ruck marches are part of basic recruit training.
The participating groups are Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, www.sheepdogia.org; Carry the Load, www.carrytheload.org, and American Legion Post 201.
Currently 25 veterans have committed to participating in the walk, however organizers anticipate that by ‘march’ day, 40-50 veterans will be participating.
Participants will gather at American Legion Post 201 on Sunday morning. The schedule calls for them to be transported to Newtown Park at 9:30 a.m. The march will begin at 10 a.m. following a route along Haynes Bridge Road to Westside Parkway, to Thompson Street where they will pick up the Alpharetta Loop Trail to Alpharetta City Hall. Following a brief stop at the city’s Veterans Memorial, the march will continue on Academy Street/Milton Avenue to Wills Road, ending at American Legion Post 201. The entire march is expected to take approximately two-and-a-half hours to complete.
Upon arrival at Post 201, the marchers will be treated to a free lunch provided by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and prepared by the Sons of the American Legion. Lunch will be available for sale to others.
For more information on the 10K Ruck March, or to participate, contact Jeff Rahn at 479-340-6308 (mobile), or via email at jrahn@sheepdogia.org.
