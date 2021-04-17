JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Beautification is recruiting volunteers, ages 18 and older for its annual Secret Gardens event May 1st.
The organization’s Secret Gardens is a drive-yourself and walking tour of seven homes and the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve. Each stop has its own special features that include: a beautiful hillside oasis and beehive fireplace; an iris garden; a creek-side garden; a gated, gazebo garden; and more.
Autrey Mill Nature Preserve is home to splendid woodland and butterfly gardens, with a Visitors’ Center, Farm Museum, The Summerour House, Warsaw Church, Green Country Store, and Tenant Farmhouse.
As in previous years, there will be musicians and artists to enjoy as guests walk the paths surrounded by the blooms of spring.
All volunteers will receive a complimentary pass for the tour, $25 value, to enjoy the garden tour during the hours before or after their shift.
Visit johnscreekbeautification.org to volunteer or purchase tickets for the tour. You can pre-order a boxed lunch to pick up at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.
Mask and social distance guidelines will be observed, and the tour will take place, rain or shine.
All proceeds from the event support the work of Johns Creek Beautification and will be earmarked toward the purchase of public art for the city, landscape beautification projects, and to benefit a massive citywide, daffodil planting effort to raise awareness of cancer survivorship through Johns Creek Beautification’s partnership with CanCare Atlanta.
