No Longer Bound Thrift to open in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A new 20,000-square-foot No Longer Bound thrift location will open in Johns Creek in January with proceeds going toward the organization’s 12-month residential treatment program for men battling addiction.
Based in Cumming, No Longer Bound has been serving Metro Atlanta and beyond for 31 years, providing long-term, residential, Christ-centered treatment that is affordable — made possible by thrift store revenue and the local community.
Overdose death is the number one cause of death for Americans under 50. The state of Georgia saw a 38 percent increase in overdose deaths last year, and Johns Creek is feeling the impact.
No Longer Bound’s three thrift stores — in Woodstock, Dawsonville and Cumming — have played a significant role in creating the organization’s affordable model of care.
“We’re focused on saving lives at No Longer Bound,” said Ben Tison, executive director. “Because our thrift stores generate 35 percent of the revenue we need to provide men a whole year of care, it’s possible for everyone to get involved. When you donate your items or shop in one of our stores, literally, you’re saving lives.”
As a nonprofit, No Longer Bound is 40 percent self-sustained through intake fees and revenue from its thrift stores and Cars4Recovery. The other 60 percent of revenue comes from the grants, foundations and generous individuals in the community.
In preparation for opening the new store, No Longer Bound Thrift will be accepting clothing, household items, toys, decor and small electronics starting in November. They will also be hiring full-time and part-time processing associates. For questions, contact johnscreekthrift@nolongerbound.com.
If you would like more information about NLB Thrift Johns Creek, contact Carol Smith at carol.smith@nolongerbound.com or (678) 679-1179.