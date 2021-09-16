Newtown Park hosts Johns Creek's annual Pup-a-Palooza

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Local dog lovers made their way to Newtown Park on Sept. 11 for the city’s annual Pup-a-Palooza event.

Attendees browsed vendor booths, enjoyed food trucks and mingled with fellow dog owners.

For the dogs who love the spotlight, the Recreation and Parks Department hosted two competitions for best dressed dog and best dog trick.

The get-together took a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Johns Creek Recreation Program Coordinator Sunnie McWalters said despite the lapse, the event was back and better than ever.

“We’re really excited to have it back for 2021,” McWalters said. “And a great turnout even though the event didn’t happen last year, our dog lovers of our park and our great Newtown dog park came out and supported us today and all our local vendors. We’re grateful to re-introduce this to the community.”

In years past, the event was held at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater. Since the amphitheater is undergoing construction to repair structural damage from earlier this summer, pups and their owners instead trekked to the parking lot adjacent to the Newtown dog park.

Some attendees missed the pavilion’s shade, but McWalters said she preferred the new location.

“I actually think it worked out really well,” McWalters said. “We’re closer to the dog park, we have more foot traffic because of the youth sports and we’re not in a gated venue. So, I think our turnout was really phenomenal. We are fortunate to have beautiful weather today that always helps contribute to a great event.”

Resident and first-time Pup-a-Palooza attendee Ana Weber said she and her dog Mr. Snuggles had a great time.

Although Mr. Snuggles did not participate in the competitions, Weber said he loved watching all the talented dogs.

Cheylin Dutra from Roswell’s Dogtopia, was one of many vendors at Newtown Park on Saturday.

“We’re just here trying to give dogs the most exciting day ever,” Dutra said. “We’ve met lots of dogs, lots of people. It’s been a fun day.”

Attendees left the event Saturday with smiles and wagging tails.