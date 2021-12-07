Newtown Park hosts annual Christmas tree and dreidel lighting

Residents flocked to Newtown Park Dec. 2 for the city’s annual Christmas Tree and Dreidel Display lighting, officially launching the holiday season in Johns Creek. Santa Claus was in town hearing Christmas wishes, and crafts and activities were available for kids. The family-friendly event also hosted the Fair on Wheels food truck and hot chocolate and coffee served by Sweet Jeanius.
