Newtown Park Amphitheater to re-open

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Roughly five months after the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park began to collapse, repairs are scheduled to be completed this week.
All that remains are some “final punch-list and clean-up items,” Communications Director Bob Mullen said.
In early June, several of the structure’s support beams began to crumple under the weight of the roof. Mayor Mike Bodker said the beams had been built improperly and were rotting from the inside.
For several months, the area was locked off while a pair of cranes propped up the remaining structure.
Repairs, which total nearly $77,000, began the last week of August and are expected to finish on schedule.
