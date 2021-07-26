Newtown Park amphitheater out of commission until end of year

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park was closed in early June due to structural damages and will likely remain closed until the end of the year.
The damage was to the wooden support beams which have since undergone safety and engineering analysis. Mayor Mike Bodker said they discovered that several of the beams had begun to rot from the inside which caused them to collapse and the roof to buckle.
A crane has been supporting the structure’s roof “to prevent any further destabilization.”
In the more than a month since the “temporary support equipment” was placed, repairs have yet to begin. Bodker said the city’s Public Works Department is investigating what may have caused the rotting.
“Weather permitting, the construction repair work would likely take place in the fall with the goal of completing the work before the end of the year,” the public works department said in a statement.
