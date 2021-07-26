You are the owner of this article.
Newtown Park amphitheater out of commission until end of year

Newtown Park Amphitheater collapse

In early June, the Newtown Park amphitheater began to collapse under its own weight. The wooden supports had been rotting from the inside which caused the roof to buckle, and the amphitheater has been roped off and supported by cranes ever since.

 SYDNEY DANGREMOND/APPEN MEDIA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park was closed in early June due to structural damages and will likely remain closed until the end of the year.

The damage was to the wooden support beams which have since undergone safety and engineering analysis. Mayor Mike Bodker said they discovered that several of the beams had begun to rot from the inside which caused them to collapse and the roof to buckle.

A crane has been supporting the structure’s roof “to prevent any further destabilization.”

In the more than a month since the “temporary support equipment” was placed, repairs have yet to begin. Bodker said the city’s Public Works Department is investigating what may have caused the rotting.

“Weather permitting, the construction repair work would likely take place in the fall with the goal of completing the work before the end of the year,” the public works department said in a statement.

Reach Sydney Dangremond at 770-442-3278. Follow her on Twitter @syddang_.

