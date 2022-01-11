 Skip to main content
New Johns Creek City Council members sworn in, mayor pro tem elected

Johns Creek City Council sworn in

From left, Johns Creek City Council members Dilip Tunki, Stacy Skinner, Bob Erramilli, Mayor John Bradberry, Chris Coughlin, Larry DiBiase and Erin Elwood. Council members celebrated the first public meeting of the year with the swearing in of four members to their posts. Bradberry was seated as mayor; Tunki was seated in Post 1, Erramilli in Post 3 and DiBiase was seated in Post 5.

 SYDNEY DANGREMOND/APPEN MEDIA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A new mayor and City Council were sworn in Jan. 10 at the council’s first public meeting of 2022.

Mayor John Bradberry took the gavel, and council members Dilip Tunki, Bob Erramilli and Larry DiBiase were seated on the dais.

Among the council members’ first actions was the election of mayor pro tem. The position entitles a sitting council member to perform all mayoral functions in a case where the mayor is absent or disabled.

Johns Creek elects new mayor, City Council

The longest-serving council member, Chris Coughlin, was awarded the role on a 4-3 vote. Coughlin has served in the Post 4 seat since first elected in 2015.

Coughlin was nominated by Councilwoman Erin Elwood who cited Coughlin’s seniority and public service on the council.

DiBiase then nominated Councilwoman Stacy Skinner for the position. Prior to the Jan. 10 meeting, Skinner was a seated council member for three meetings. DiBiase cited Skinner’s leadership of her neighborhood board, experience on the board of zoning appeals and leadership he said she provided during the campaign process as his reason for the nomination.

He also said that based on the outcome of the Nov. 2 election, he believed Johns Creek voters would want one of their newly elected officials to step into the role.

Bradberry, Tunki, Skinner, Erramilli and DiBiase were endorsed as a single Republican ticket by the Fulton County Republican Party in the non-partisan election.

Outgoing Johns Creek City Council members honored

Prior to the council’s vote, Coughlin shared plans to make the term for mayor pro tem abbreviated, saying he would plan to resign after one year if elected. Skinner said she would do the same.

Shortening the term, Coughlin said, would allow more council involvement and “give every council member a seat at the table.”

After discussion, Coughlin drew votes from Bradberry, Elwood, Tunki and himself, with Skinner, DiBiase and Erramilli dissenting.

Coughlin assumed the role immediately following the vote and will serve until his planned resignation in January 2023.

Reach Sydney Dangremond at 770-847-7404. Follow her on Twitter @syddang_.

