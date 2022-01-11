New Johns Creek City Council members sworn in, mayor pro tem elected

From left, Johns Creek City Council members Dilip Tunki, Stacy Skinner, Bob Erramilli, Mayor John Bradberry, Chris Coughlin, Larry DiBiase and Erin Elwood. Council members celebrated the first public meeting of the year with the swearing in of four members to their posts. Bradberry was seated as mayor; Tunki was seated in Post 1, Erramilli in Post 3 and DiBiase was seated in Post 5.