Murder charges issued in Johns Creek domestic shooting

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police have charged a 33-year-old man with murder in the shooting death of his wife during a domestic violence incident in Johns Creek Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the Hunters Forest subdivision at about 8 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots had possibly been heard coming from a home on Bramhall Drive.
Johns Creek Police Capt. Todd Hood said Wednesday that responding officers heard gunshots from inside the home and located a deceased female, a male suspect with a gunshot wound to the head, and another male who had no injuries.
Hood said at this point they believe 33-year-old JC Ray-Mancilla fatally shot his wife, 29-year-old Tania Rivera, but did not comment on how he, himself, was shot.
The second male at the scene was identified as Rayo-Mancilla’s 25-year-old brother.
“This case continues to be investigated as a domestic violence incident,” Hood said.
Rayo-Mancilla has been charged with murder and aggravated assault family violence. Hood said that the suspect is being treated for his injuries and has not yet been booked into the Fulton County Jail.