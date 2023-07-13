Movies at the Park to host ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — As part of its summer Movies at the Park series at Newtown Park, the City of Johns Creek will feature “DC League of Super-Pets” July 14.
The showings are free and include pre-show entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Activities include an inflatable moonwalk, face painting, games, give-aways and music. Food will be provided by Fair on Wheels and Kona Ice food trucks that night.
Families are encouraged to bring blankets and relax as they watch movies, which begin after sunset. No alcohol or pets are allowed.
The next installment, for teens and adults, has been scheduled for Aug. 11 and will feature “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off." Kona Ice will return in addition to food from Burger 21.